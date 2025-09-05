Opinion

Trump wants to rebrand the Defense Department as the ‘Department of War’

The president insisted that he and his team were “gonna change the name” of the Defense Department. As it turns out, that isn’t quite right.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

