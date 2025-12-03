Opinion

This is Trump’s economy. And the new data is ‘not telling a really good story’ November 23, 2025 / 13:30

U.S. manufacturing sector keeps contracting, despite Trump’s false claims

The president recently boasted that the U.S. has “factories going up all over.” It’d be great if that were true, but it’s not.

Dec. 3, 2025, 3:57 PM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

