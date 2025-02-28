The Ukrainian gratitude that JD Vance has apparently failed to notice

Since becoming vice president, JD Vance has not always been on hand for Oval Office meeting with foreign leaders, but the Ohio Republican eagerly participated in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s White House visit. In fact, Vance played a direct role in the meeting’s descent into an ugly shouting match.

One of the core problems stemmed from the fact that the vice president did not appear to know what he was talking about.

At one point during the Oval Office ugliness, for example, Vance told Zelenskyy: “You went to Pennsylvania and campaigned for the opposition in October.” (In context, he was referring to Democrats, not Russians.)

If you’re trying to remember the point in the 2024 campaign in which the Ukrainian president hit the campaign trail in support of the Democratic ticket, go ahead and stop. That never happened. Zelenskyy visited an ammunition factory that made weapons Ukraine used against its Russian invaders, but it wasn’t a campaign event and Zelenskyy made no reference to the candidates.

That was not, however, Vance’s only factual error.

The vice president also asked Zelenskyy: “Have you ever said ‘thank you’ once?” President Donald Trump added around the same time, “You have to be thankful.”