Jeff Bezos’ latest destructive Washington Post pivot is based on a myth

On a Monday in August 2013, I sat for coffee with a colleague from The Washington Post when suddenly my phone buzzed. Our paper had been sold to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. We were shocked — and uncertain. How would Bezos run a newspaper? How much control would he expect over our coverage? Would he replace us all with Amazon Echos?
Bezos, though, promised no upheaval. “The values of The Post do not need changing,” he wrote in a letter to Post employees that same day. “The paper’s duty will remain to its readers and not to the private interests of its owners.” And for years that proved true. Through the end of my time at the Post’s Opinions section, in 2022, I cannot recall a single instance of interference in the section’s product.
But more than a decade on, Bezos has decided that “the values of The Post” do need changing. Its duty will no longer be to its readers, but to his private interests — and to propping up a myth about capitalism and freedom.
The last several months have been a turbulent time for the Post, and particularly its Opinions section, with several controversies concerning readers and staffers alike. Just days before the presidential election, Bezos blocked the editorial board’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris. Last month, my colleague from that August 2013 coffee — cartoonist Ann Telnaes — resigned after Opinions editor David Shipley declined to run her cartoon of billionaires, including Bezos, bowing to Trump. Two weeks later, Bezos joined other tech oligarchs in prominent seating at President Donald Trump’s inauguration.
Then, on Wednesday, he declared a new party line for the paper’s Opinions section, prompting Shipley’s resignation. “We are going to be writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets,” Bezos announced. “We’ll cover other topics too of course, but viewpoints opposing those pillars will be left to be published by others.”
The focus on “free markets,” however, is especially ironic. Washington Post customers already signaled they do not want what Bezos is selling. His hires for executive positions have been largely failures. NPR reports that despite “aggressively” wooing new subscribers since the spiked endorsement, the Post has suffered “a net loss of a couple hundred thousand subscribers” — a larger number than all but a handful of American newspapers. And as Shipley reportedly reminded Bezos, The Wall Street Journal’s editorial page already fills the “liberty and free markets” viewpoint that Bezos claims is “underserved.”
Meanwhile, ratings and traffic for liberal opinion media (including MSNBC) are rising. Wired magazine added more than 60,000 subscriptions in just the first two weeks of February thanks to its aggressive coverage of Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency.
Yet it is entirely fitting that Bezos would ignore the free market even as he praises it, because he has risen and thrived under a capitalist system that pays lip service to free markets but is far from that in practice.