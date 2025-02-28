Tate brothers’ return and botched ‘Epstein Files’ release angers MAGA faithful

The honeymoon in MAGA world may be coming to an end, as two major events are dividing some of President Donald Trump’s most loyal supporters. The return to the U.S. of indicted “manosphere” personalities, the brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate, and the administration’s bumpy rollout of the so-called “Epstein Files” are causing fissures in the Republican officials and influencers.

The Tate brothers touched down in Florida on Thursday, bringing with them a wave of controversy. The pair arrived on a flight from Romania, where they both currently facing charges that include human trafficking, sexual intercourse with a minor and money laundering. Both have denied any wrongdoing, and said they plan to return to Romania in March to meet with prosecutors to discuss the investigation, which is still proceeding.

Andrew, 38, is a former professional kickboxer turned internet personality with more than 10 million followers on X. He’s a self-described misogynist who’s been called the “king of toxic masculinity,” boasting an audience of mostly young men. Tristan, 36, is also a former kickboxer and entrepreneur. Both men are dual U.S.-British citizens.

While the exact circumstances behind Romania’s lifting of the travel ban it had imposed on the brothers are unclear, their arrival follows reporting from the Financial Times that the Trump administration and the Romanian government discussed the Tates’ case during a phone call earlier this month. Trump’s envoy for special missions, Richard Grenell, reportedly also followed up on the case when he met the Romanian foreign minister at the Munich Security Conference, three people familiar with the matter told the Financial Times.

When asked about the matter, Trump told reporters he wasn’t aware of the circumstances behind the brothers’ release: “I just know nothing about it. We’ll check it out. We’ll let you know.”

In a surprising turn, several prominent conservative voices joined with Democrats in criticizing the Tates’ arrival to the U.S. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters he was not informed in advance that the Tates would touch down in his state and said, “Florida is not a place where you’re welcome with that type of conduct.” He also said Florida’s attorney general was “looking into what state hooks and jurisdictions we have to deal with this.”

Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri called out other conservatives for “glorifying” the elder Tate. “I certainly don’t think that we should be using any influence in our government to try to get him out of what seemed to be extremely serious charges in Romania,” he added.

Conservative online figures also spoke out, including Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy and right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro. “What’s the point of booting out illegals and criminals while somehow becoming a safe haven for the Tate brothers?” Portnoy asked on X.

“America does not need more self-proclaimed pimps and terror supporters with outstanding criminal allegations of sex trafficking and a history of pornographic distribution, plus a grift ‘university’ that suckers young men out of thousands of dollars,” Shapiro wrote in a post on X.