Trump pitches idea of a migrant fight league in rambling weekend remarks June 24, 2024 / 11:09

Trump’s new pitch: having migrants fight each other for sport

Donald Trump's idea of putting migrants into a ring to fight for Americans’ entertainment is, among other things, new.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

