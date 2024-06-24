Trump’s new pitch: having migrants fight each other for sport

A couple of weeks ago, Donald Trump told a long and rambling hypothetical story about an electric boat that’s sinking, a nearby shark, and the threat of electrocution. It was, by any fair measure, deeply strange, even by the former president’s standards — which made it all the more notable when the Republican returned to the subject over the weekend.

In fact, during an appearance at a Faith & Freedom Coalition event on Saturday, the presumptive GOP nominee told the whole story all over again, telling his far-right audience how “smart” it was. He added, “It’s actually not crazy.”

And while I’m inclined to let people draw their own conclusions about whether the bizarre boat/batter/shark tale is “crazy” or not, this was not the most jaw-dropping part of Trump’s remarks. As The New York Times reported, the Republican candidate also told his evangelical audience that he pitched starting a league for migrants to fight one another for sport.

Appearing at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s conference in Washington on Saturday, Mr. Trump described migrants with the dehumanizing terms he often uses to refer to them, saying they were “tough,” “come from prisons” and are “nasty, mean.” Mr. Trump then said that he had suggested to Dana White, an ally of the former president’s who is the chief executive of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, “Why don’t you set up a migrant league of fighters?”

In fact, the former president seemed quite animated on the subject.

"These people are tough and they're nasty, mean" — Trump, speaking to a Christian group, says that he encouraged Dana White to create a UFC "migrant league" because they're so tough pic.twitter.com/zGzVOPxjue — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 22, 2024

Referring to Dana White, Trump told the audience, “I said, ‘Dana, I have an idea. Why don’t you set up a migrant league of fighters and have your regular league of fighters, and then you have the champion of your league — these are the greatest fighters in the world — fight the champion of the migrants.’ I think the migrant guy might win, that’s how tough they are. He didn’t like that idea too much, but actually, it’s not the worst idea I’ve ever had. No, it’s, these are tough people, these people are tough, and they’re nasty, mean.”

White later confirmed that Trump did, in fact, present the idea to him privately.

Apparently pleased with the crowd’s reaction in Washington, D.C., the Republican spoke at a rally in Philadelphia hours later, at which point he pitched the identical idea.

To be sure, as Trump’s latest campaign advances, his anti-immigrant messaging has hardly been subtle. We are, after all, talking about a White House hopeful who’s complained about migrants “poisoning the blood of our country“ — echoing Adolph Hitler in the process — and who’s publicly declared that migrants are “not humans.”