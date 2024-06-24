Opinion

Exclusive: Kamala Harris teams with childhood sexual abuse survivor to warn America away from Trump

The interview with MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski marked the two-year anniversary of the Supreme Court ruling striking down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision,

Kamala Harris, right, and Hadley Duvall during an interview with Mika Brzezinski.Taylor Dieng / MSNBC
By  Aliyah Frumin

Aliyah Frumin