White House told CBS News that Trump would sue if his interview was edited

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt made the threat right after anchor Tony Dokoupil interviewed the president at a Ford plant.

By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.