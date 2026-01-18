White House told CBS News that Trump would sue if his interview was edited

CBS News is defending its decision to run anchor Tony Dokoupil’s entire interview with President Donald Trump, after a report that the White House threatened to sue the network if it was edited.
The New York Times reported Saturday that it had reviewed unaired footage from immediately after the interview took place.
As soon as Dokoupil wrapped up his 13-minute interview with Trump at a Ford plant in Dearborn, Michigan, press secretary Karoline Leavitt delivered a message to Dokoupil and his colleagues that she said came from the president: “Make sure you guys don’t cut the tape, make sure the interview is out in full,” Leavitt said, according to the Times.
Dokoupil agreed, but Leavitt doubled down.
“He said, ‘If it’s not out in full, we’ll sue your ass off,’” she said, the Times reported.
Some CBS staff on hand thought Leavitt was joking, the Times wrote, citing a person familiar with their thinking.
Leavitt, however, told the Times that “The American people deserve to watch President Trump’s full interviews, unedited, no cuts. And guess what? The interview ran in full.”