Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Some would call that completely unfit’: Mika reacts to Trump’s teleprompter-free speech June 10, 2024 / 12:37

Why Trump’s weird rant about boats, batteries and sharks matters

Donald Trump's truly bizarre rant about boats, batteries, and sharks raised more questions than it answered.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post