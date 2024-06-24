The one court that even the Supreme Court sees as going too far

The headline on the opinion piece from The Washington Post’s Ruth Marcus was immediately memorable: “The 5th Circuit is staking out a claim to be America’s most dangerous court.” Marcus was referring, of course, to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals — one of the federal judiciary’s 12 appeals courts — which was already far to the right when Donald Trump took office.

The Republican then added six more ideologues to the bench, making it considerably worse. From Marcus’ column:

The Supreme Court is, no doubt, the nation’s most powerful court. But the 5th Circuit, the federal appeals court that covers Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, is staking out a claim to be the most dangerous — the least wedded to respecting precedent or following an orderly judicial process.

The same column quoted law professor Stephen Vladeck, who argued that the 5th Circuit is “as conservative a federal appeals court as any of us have seen in our lifetimes.”

That column, however, was published in August 2021. Nearly three years later, the radicalism of the circuit, dominated by GOP-appointed jurists, is even more obvious.

In fact, you don’t need to take my word for it. Listen instead to the U.S. Supreme Court — which is also dominated by Republican appointees, but which keeps overturning the 5th Circuit’s most indefensible rulings.

“The Fifth Circuit is dominated by Republican appointees and has issued a series of aggressively conservative rulings that have met a frosty reception at the Supreme Court, itself quite conservative, on issues like immigration, abortion pills, contacts with social media companies and so-called ghost guns,” The New York Times explained late last week. “Some of those Supreme Court rulings were tentative, but the overall picture is one of an appeals court out of step with the justices.”

And that’s not necessarily easy. This is, after all, the most far-right Supreme Court in nearly a century.

But therein lies the point: When this very conservative high court effectively keeps telling an even-more-extreme appellate bench, “You guys are going too far, too often,” it helps make clear just how radical the 5th Circuit has become.

The case about domestic abusers’ access to guns? Conservatives on the Supreme Court said the 5th Circuit court got it wrong.

The case about the structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau? Conservatives on the Supreme Court said the 5th Circuit court got it wrong.