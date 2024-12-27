Opinion

'Trump is fixated': President-elect takes aim at Canada, Greenland & Panama in Christmas Day posts December 26, 2024

Why Trump’s new pick for U.S. ambassador to Panama matters

As Trump targets Panama with needlessly caustic bombast, he's chosen a would-be ambassador who might not be especially well suited for a job in diplomacy.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

