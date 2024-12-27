Why Trump’s new pick for U.S. ambassador to Panama matters

Since launching his career in Republican politics nearly a decade ago, Donald Trump has never taken much of an interest in the Panama Canal. A search of his tweets, for example, turned up exactly zero references to the canal.

That changed late last week, however, when the president-elect published a couple of unexpected items to his social media platform, declaring his belief that the Panama Canal is “a VITAL National Asset for the United States.” He added that he’s prepared to “demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us, in full, and without question.”

This was not, evidently, a passing thought. Trump soon after started making public comments about Panamanian control of the canal, adding that without changes to shipping costs and fees, he “will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to the United States.”

On Christmas Day, he published a head-shaking follow-up missive that included false claims about Chinese soldiers “who are lovingly, but illegally, operating the Panama Canal.”

I won’t pretend to know why this has suddenly become Trump’s latest fixation. What’s more, given that the United States signed a ratified treaty that ensures Panamanian control of the canal, it’s a mystery as to how, exactly, Trump intends to pursue his newfound goals.