Case of ‘missing’ congresswoman sparks uncomfortable conversation

When it comes to understanding the final months of Rep. Kay Granger’s congressional career, a handful of details are unambiguously true. We know, for example, that the Texas Republican — the first Republican woman to lead the House Appropriations Committee — announced in March that she would give up her gavel and forgo re-election, though Granger committed to serving the remainder of her term.

We also know that it was around this time when the congresswoman appeared to struggle with short, prepared remarks on the House floor. Finally, we know that in July, Granger stopped casting votes altogether. The Texan, who turned 81 earlier this year, was still a member of the House in good standing, but she was, for all intents and purposes, missing from Capitol Hill.

As for where Granger has spent her time while her colleagues were working, the answer is just now coming into sharper focus.

There were some reports last week suggesting that Granger has been living in a nursing home for dementia patients over the last several months. While her office quickly pushed back against those claims, aides issued a statement clarifying that the congresswoman moved to a retirement facility that provides memory care.

Her adult son, meanwhile, told The Dallas Morning News that the longtime GOP lawmaker has experienced “some dementia issues.”

As a matter of basic human decency and compassion, people of good will can certainly wish Granger well and hope that she receives quality care at a difficult time. What’s more, it appears the mystery about her whereabouts has effectively been resolved.

But there are a couple of lingering areas of concern.