Trump saber-rattles at two countries, apparently giving up on his Nobel Peace Prize push

Donald Trump and his White House team spent much of the summer practically begging the Norwegian Nobel Committee to give the president a Nobel Peace Prize, his record notwithstanding, though the public relations campaign has died down a bit of late.

It’s been replaced with presidential saber-rattling at two different countries simultaneously.

First up is Afghanistan, a country Trump has talked about going back into since 2022. Though the president had expressed greater interest in acquiring Canada, Greenland, the Panama Canal and the Gaza Strip, the Republican took a renewed interest in Afghanistan last week, insisting that the White House was “trying” to reacquire the Bagram Airbase, a former U.S. military base. “We want that base back,” he told reporters.

Over the weekend, the president went even further. NBC News reported:

Trump on Saturday renewed his call to reestablish a U.S. presence at Bagram, even saying ‘we’re talking now to Afghanistan’ about the matter. He did not offer further details about the purported conversations. Asked by a reporter if he’d consider deploying U.S. troops to take the base, Trump demurred.

“We won’t talk about that,” Trump said. “We want it back, and we want it back right away. If they don’t do it, you’re going to find out what I’m going to do.”

Q: "Are you willing to rule out boots on the ground to get Bagram back?"Trump: "We won't talk about that. But we're talking now to Afghanistan. We want it back."Q: "Are you willing to rule out boots on the ground?"Trump: "If they don't do it, you're going to find out what I'm going to do." — The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) 2025-09-21T01:41:47.028Z

Asked specifically about whether he was prepared to deploy American troops back into Afghanistan, Trump replied, “We’ll see what happens.”

A day later, the Taliban said it had no interest in letting U.S. forces have the abandoned base back, suggesting the ball is now back in the White House’s court.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the only country facing oblique threats from the Oval Office. Trump has also made provocative comments about Venezuela, and a reporter asked the American president last week whether he’s prepared to launch military strikes, not just on boats near the country, but also on mainland Venezuela. “We’ll see what happens,” he responded again.