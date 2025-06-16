Opinion

Trump orders ICE officials to ramp up deportation efforts in Democrat-run cities June 16, 2025 / 05:51

Trump’s mass deportation policy becomes a meandering moving target

The president’s policy on tariffs has become an unpredictable mess. His approach to mass deportations is increasingly looking similar.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post