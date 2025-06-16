Trump’s mass deportation policy becomes a meandering moving target

One of the many problems with the policy surrounding Donald Trump’s trade tariffs is there doesn’t appear to be much of a policy. The president certainly makes all kinds of announcements, but in literally dozens of instances, they’re followed by revised announcements and reversals.

On an international scale, no one — business owners, consumers, investors, foreign officials, et al. — seems to have any idea what to expect from the White House, and for good reason: The entire agenda is an erratic mess, shaped by an unpredictable and inexperienced politician with a limited understanding of the underlying dynamics.

Trump’s approach to deportations is starting to look awfully similar. Consider a timeline of recent events:

Wednesday, June 11, in the afternoon: White House border czar Tom Homan told Semafor that the administration plans to intensify its campaign of targeting undocumented immigrants at U.S. worksites, adding that enforcement operations “are going to massively expand.”

Thursday, June 12, in the morning: In a rare acknowledgement, the president conceded that his mass deportation agenda is hurting farmers and the domestic hospitality industry. “Changes are coming!” he concluded in an online statement.

Thursday, June 12, in the afternoon: White House officials said no changes are coming to the administration’s mass deportation agenda, and Trump published a series of follow-up items to his social media platform celebrating Immigration and Customs Enforcement and its agents.

Friday, June 13, in the morning: On the heels of the White House saying the deportation policy wouldn’t change, administration officials directed ICE to largely pause raids and arrests in the agricultural industry, hotels and restaurants. NBC News also reported that a senior ICE official “advised agents to stop arresting undocumented people who are not known to have committed crimes.”