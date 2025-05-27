Opinion

Trump's tariffs continue to cause uncertainty and confusion for businesses May 26, 2025

Trump’s latest tariff reversal offers fresh evidence: He’s bad for business

Those who saw Donald Trump as the “pro-business” candidate in the 2024 race had it backwards. Take his latest tariff whiplash, for example.

May. 27, 2025

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

