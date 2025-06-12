In rare acknowledgement, Trump concedes his deportations are hurting some U.S. businesses

The standard line from the White House about Donald Trump’s mass deportation agenda is simple: Officials are rounding up dangerous foreign criminals, fulfilling one of the president’s core campaign promises, in the name of public safety and law and order.

The entire policy, the argument goes, is popular, effective and generating great results for the American public.

The problem with the pitch is that it’s demonstrably wrong. Far from apprehending the “worst of the worst,” many of the immigrants the Trump administration is taking into custody have no criminal record. What’s more, radical tactics from Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have led to public unrest in some areas, while recent polling suggests most Americans are not on board with the president’s policy.

Making matters worse, Trump’s mass deportation agenda isn’t doing American businesses any favors — as the president himself acknowledged in a rare concession. NBC News reported:

In a post on TruthSocial this morning, Trump said that he’s heard from business leaders that his mass deportation agenda ‘is taking very good, long time workers away from them.’ … ‘Our great Farmers and people in the Hotel and Leisure business have been stating that our very aggressive policy on immigration is taking very good, long time workers away from them, with those jobs being almost impossible to replace,’ the president wrote.

In the same online message, the Republican added that he wants to “protect our Farmers,” while getting “criminals” out of the country. “Changes are coming!” he concluded.

To be sure, whether “changes” will ever materialize is unclear. He also didn’t say which farmers or people in the hospitality industry he’s been speaking to.