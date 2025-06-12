Opinion

Union criticizes Trump and ICE raids targeting California farm workers June 12, 2025 / 04:42

In rare acknowledgement, Trump concedes his deportations are hurting some U.S. businesses

If the president were winning the larger fight over deportations, he wouldn’t acknowledge that his policies are hurting some key American businesses.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

