Trump Organization eyes a new Trump-branded wireless service, complete with gold phones

In the months leading up to Election Day 2024, when Donald Trump was ostensibly focused on his candidacy, the Republican launched a dizzying merchandising campaign, pitching everything from Trump-branded watches to silver Trump commemorative coins, batches of digital trading cards to a weird cryptocurrency project, gold sneakers to Trump-endorsed Bibles.

Even after the president won a second term, the efforts have continued with, among other things, Trump-branded guitars — all of which have proved to be quite lucrative for him, according to Trump’s 2025 financial disclosure statement.

As for those consumers who’ve already stocked up on all kinds of Trump-branded items, but who are still asking, “Where’s my Trump phone?” I have some good news. NBC News reported:

President Donald Trump’s business organization has announced the creation of a new wireless phone service that will carry the president’s name. Trump Mobile, as the service will be known, will soon be available for what Donald Trump Jr. described as ‘real Americans’ seeking ‘true value from their mobile carriers.’

The wireless service plan will apparently start at $47.45 a month — which might sound like an odd number, but the incumbent Republican is the nation’s 47th and 45th president.

Back in 2012, GOP officials became quite worked up about “Obamaphone” allegations that proved to be ridiculously untrue. But while claims about Obama phones were baseless, 13 years later, Trump phones will apparently be a real thing.

Indeed, according to the president’s oldest sons, a $499 phone, dubbed the T1, will be available later this year. It will be, you guessed it, gold-colored.

NBC News’ report added, “The service and phone are not actually made by the Trump Organization. Rather, the company is licensing the president’s name to a separate, unnamed wireless carrier.” This is, of course, how the president’s business tends to operate: The Trump Organization didn’t make guitars, watches or sneakers, either; it just entered into licensing deals.