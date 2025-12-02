Opinion

Pam Bondi on Capitol Hill.
Pam Bondi on Jan. 15, 2025, on Capitol Hill.Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Trump’s Justice Department launches a Second Amendment Rights Section for gun owners

“My Justice Department will continue to be the most pro-Second Amendment Justice Department in history,” Pam Bondi said. The practical implications matter.

Dec. 2, 2025, 10:59 AM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

