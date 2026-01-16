Opinion

Rep. Don Bacon would ‘lean’ toward impeaching Trump if U.S. invades Greenland

The Republican congressman said that a military action against the autonomous territory Denmark would be “utter buffoonery.”

Denmark announces expanded military presence near Greenland January 14, 2026 / 04:04
By  Ebony Davis

Ebony Davis is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.