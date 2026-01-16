The Tea, Spilled by Morning Joe: Friday edition

This is the Jan. 16, 2026, edition of “The Tea, Spilled by Morning Joe” newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered straight to your inbox every Monday through Friday.
Happy Friday!
If you look at anything in the news today, I’d recommend you watch The New York Times’ video analysis of Renee Good’s killing.
The video angles eviscerate the White House lies that the killer of the 37-year-old mom was run over by her Honda Pilot.
Every person in the White House, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Republican Party who repeats that line is lying to their constituents — and themselves.
The Times’ analysis of the videos shows that the shooter’s feet were well away from the car, and he was completely clear of its path when firing the final two point-blank shots into Good’s side window at the direction of her head.
I don’t expect certain people at the White House to stop lying about the killing, but I do regret that they are too stupid to understand that continuing this lie only hurts them and their Republican Party even more.
They lie when telling the truth would be better for them.
So take a look at the video analysis, then call someone you love to catch up on things not related to politics, and take a couple of deep breaths as we get ready to roll into the weekend!
ON THE CALENDAR
The NFL playoffs continue with the divisional round. Tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. ET, the Buffalo Bills travel to mile-high Denver to take on the AFC’s top-seeded Broncos, followed by the San Francisco 49ers visiting the NFC’s top-seeded Seattle Seahawks at 8 p.m. ET. On Sunday, the Houston Texans play the New England Patriots at 3 p.m. ET, rounded out by the LA Rams visiting the Chicago Bears at 6:30pm ET.
Away from the gridiron, there are fun events across the country.
You gotta know when to fold ’em in New York City, where an all-day origami workshop will be held at the American Museum of Natural History on Sunday.
Bagpipes and ax throwing come to Orlando with the Central Florida Scottish Highland Games on Saturday and Sunday.
Last week we told you about the Harlem Globetrotters 100-Year Tour entertaining fans in Tampa, and this weekend they dribble into San Jose, California. Also in that city, turn it up to Eleven for a “Stranger Things” trivia night.
Austin, Texas, features a tribute to Coldplay, with a string quartet interpretation of the band’s hits.
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, welcomes the Pennsylvania Farm Show, the largest indoor agricultural event in the country.
And in the nation’s capital, put on your detective caps for a scavenger hunt at the Smithsonian museums. (Perhaps there will be a Nicolas Cage sighting.)
Now … on to your questions!
MAILBAG
What are local officials doing to proactively prevent the 2026 midterm results from being overturned illegally? — Tony F., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
In an age of information centralization, American elections stand apart from banking, shopping, and most other sectors of society.
The running of elections can often seem bureaucratic, clunky, maddening, and long — especially when you’re waiting for Arizona or Nevada to count two or three ballots a day during presidential recounts. But those reformers who push for the nationalization of voting equipment and systems are playing right into the hands of China, Russia, and malevolent actors across America who would love the ability to rig U.S. elections.
Lots of luck.
When I first ran for Congress, I learned quickly that the six counties I campaigned across had six different supervisors of elections with six different processes for counting ballots, and six different political fiefdoms each had built up over years.
That experience taught me how important decentralization is to the protection of fair elections — and just how hard it would be for a person, party, or foreign nation to rig American elections.
Still, this current administration, and some of the tech lords who align themselves with the White House, makes the necessity of paper ballots all the more critical to prevent widespread hacking.
Expect the 30 or so congressional races that will determine the next speaker of the House to be decided by the barest of margins. That is why it is so critical that Democrats, independents, and Republicans of good faith work together now to focus on key precincts long before the first votes are cast.
Lawyers, tech experts, election analysts, and scores of other workers need to do all they can to make sure the 2026 election is the fairest yet.
With Donald Trump telling reporters he doesn’t even think there should be elections this year, Democrats have been warned.
Now they need to make sure safeguards are put in place so this will be the fairest election ever.
Time to get to work.
How do you all “cleanse your palate” after reporting on the seemingly unending bad news? — Gwen L., Pottstown, Penn.
My first rule is to not be flooded by news reports on television or my phone in the hours following “Morning Joe.” As I said before in the newsletter, it is the intention of this White House to overwhelm voters and viewers of news with one shocking episode of government malfeasance after another.
Getting away from the news and pursuing interests in music, sports, reading, and athletics helps clear my head of the nonsense, and helps me to focus more clearly on what deserves focus.
I avoid partisan podcasts, websites, or cable news shows where the purpose of that broadcast is to build viewership by turning the “other side” into the enemy.