Trump campaign staff had altercation with Arlington National Cemetery staff: Report August 28, 2024 / 03:19

Why Trump’s ‘incident’ at Arlington National Cemetery matters

Donald Trump's appearance at Arlington National Cemetery this week was already controversial. Then the public learned about an "incident."

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

