Why Trump’s ‘incident’ at Arlington National Cemetery matters

In modern American politics, the vast majority of officials in both parties have taken care to treat the military, service members and veterans with respect. Donald Trump, for reasons that defy comprehension, has chosen a radically different path.

Over the last decade or so, the Republican has reportedly denigrated those who serve in the military and condemned fallen American heroes as “suckers.” (He denies doing so.) Trump has also complained bitterly about American military leaders, reportedly disparaged wounded veterans, blamed military leaders for failed missions he approved, downplayed the importance of traumatic brain injuries suffered by soldiers, feuded with Gold Star families, downplayed the significance of the Medal of Honor, and famously declared in reference to American prisoners of war, “I like people that weren’t captured, okay?”

But a different aspect of his disrespect for those who wear the uniform was on display this week.

Despite his record, the former president, seeing a possible campaign opportunity, appeared eager on Monday to exploit the third anniversary of a terrorist attack in Afghanistan that killed 13 U.S. service members and more than 150 Afghans. This included attending a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, quickly followed by a thumbs-up photo-op at a gravestone in Section 60 of the cemetery, where many service members killed in Afghanistan and Iraq are buried.

If we were to stop the story here, it would already be the basis for a legitimate controversy. Indeed, Esquire published a memorable headline alongside a Charles P. Pierce column this week: “How The Hell Was Trump Allowed To Use Arlington National Cemetery As A Campaign Prop?”

But that was before the story managed to get even worse. NBC News reported:

Arlington National Cemetery on Tuesday confirmed an incident took place when former President Donald Trump visited there Monday to commemorate the third anniversary of the Abbey Gate attacks in Afghanistan. “We can confirm there was an incident, and a report was filed,” the statement read.

The details of what transpired are still coming together. NPR reported, for example, that a source familiar said two members of Trump’s campaign staff “had a verbal and physical altercation” with an official at Arlington National Cemetery, but that hasn’t been independently confirmed by MSNBC or NBC News.