Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Outraged and disgusted’: Trump denigration of Medal of Honor ignites rage among veterans August 16, 2024 / 09:59

VFW slams Trump’s ‘asinine’ rhetoric about the Medal of Honor

The Veterans of Foreign Wars described Donald Trump's latest anti-veteran rhetoric as “asinine” — and by any fair measure, the VFW was absolutely right.

Aug. 19, 2024, 8:44 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post