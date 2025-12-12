Opinion

Preservation group sues White House to stop ballroom construction

“No president is legally allowed to tear down portions of the White House without any review whatsoever,” the lawsuit filed by the National Trust says.

Construction workers take down material where the East Wing used to connect to the White House on Dec. 1.Andrew Harnik / Getty Images
By  Julianne McShane  and  Emily Hung

Julianne McShane

Julianne McShane is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.

Emily Hung

Emily Hung is an associate White House producer for MS NOW.