Why Trump’s vow to fire ‘woke’ U.S. generals matters

It’s no secret that Donald Trump has repeatedly clashed with U.S. military leaders, but it appears that the Republican has a plan to address this if voters give him a second term: The former president apparently intends to kick many generals out of the armed forces.

In his latest Fox News interview, which aired on Sunday, Trump boasted that he got to know “real” generals, unlike the U.S. military leaders who “want there to be woke.” (He didn’t explain what that meant.)

“Are you going to fire those generals?” one of the co-hosts asked. “The woke generals at the top?”

The presumptive GOP nominee replied, “Yes, I would get rid of them. Yeah. But see, now I know them. I didn’t know them before. But, you know, I came in, what do I know? I was a New York real estate person. But no, I’d fire. I would fire them. You can’t have woke military.”

Trump says he will “fire” America’s military generals and replace them with MAGA loyalists, echoing Project 2025 pic.twitter.com/kbEfzkllzQ — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) June 2, 2024

There’s considerable evidence of Trump denigrating those who serve in the military — disparaging wounded veterans, referring to soldiers missing in action as “losers,” blaming military leaders for failed missions he approved, and even downplaying the importance of troops with traumatic brain injuries — but in recent years, the former president has shown particular disdain for generals.

While in office, for example, the then-president reportedly lashed out at generals as “a bunch of dopes and babies,” while publicly going on the offensive against his own former Defense secretary, retired Gen. James Mattis — whom he accused of acting like a “Democrat” for questioning the White House’s less-defensible national security moves.