Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Energizing’: Maddow puts U.S. fight to defend democracy in global context May 7, 2024 / 10:18

Why Trump’s vow to fire ‘woke’ U.S. generals matters

Among the most dramatic of Donald Trump's plans for a second term: Firing U.S. generals and admirals who fail to meet his ideological standards.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post