Trump’s DOJ reportedly pushes prosecutors to go after George Soros’ foundation

If Donald Trump’s public comments are any indication, the president has been preoccupied with George Soros lately, repeatedly referencing the Hungarian American philanthropist in multiple Fox News appearances.

The Republican also recently targeted Soros online, posting an item to his social media platform that said the wealthy progressive donor should face racketeering charges after supporting “violent protests.”

The baseless accusations were ridiculous — there’s no evidence whatsoever to suggest the Soros family or the Open Society Foundations have financed “violent protests” — but the remarks were also largely overlooked as pointless presidential palaver. As I noted in a post, Trump’s weird rants against Soros are easy to shrug off unless the Justice Department starts acting on them.

So it’s significant that The New York Times reported a senior Justice Department official has “instructed more than a half dozen U.S. attorneys’ offices to draft plans to investigate” a Soros-backed group. From the article:

The official’s directive, a copy of which was viewed by The New York Times, goes as far as to list possible charges prosecutors could file, ranging from arson to material support of terrorism. The memo suggests department leaders are following orders from the president that specific people or groups be subject to criminal investigation — a major break from decades of past practice meant to insulate the Justice Department from political interference. The move is the latest instance of the Justice Department moving against Mr. Trump’s perceived enemies.