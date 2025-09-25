Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

AG Bondi says DOJ will target people who use hate speech September 16, 2025 / 10:53

Trump’s DOJ reportedly pushes prosecutors to go after George Soros’ foundation

When Main Justice directs U.S. attorney’s offices to launch what amounts to a fishing expedition against a presidential foe, it’s political corruption.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post