Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Slap in the face’: House Dem slams GOP advancing Trump’s $9B spending cut package July 16, 2025 / 06:28

At Trump’s behest, Republicans vote to cut billions in foreign aid, NPR and PBS funds

Congress might have the power of the purse, but in a vote on a rescissions package, GOP members surrendered their authority to the president — again.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post