Polls show most Americans disapprove of Team Trump’s handling of Epstein controversy

Donald Trump seems to realize that the Jeffrey Epstein scandal has become a significant political problem for him, but much of the evidence about the scope of the problem has been anecdotal. There’s no shortage of quotes from prominent political voices, but there’s a difference between public criticism and quantitative data.

Complicating matters for the president, however, is that the quantitative data also looks bad for him and his team. The Washington Post reported:

A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday shows voters largely disapprove of the Trump administration’s handling of the investigation into deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. … According to the poll, 63 percent of voters disapprove of the Trump administration’s handling of the files, while 17 percent of voters say they approve and 20 percent did not offer an opinion.

As is nearly always the case, there were significant partisan gaps in the results, but to the chagrin of the White House, even many Republicans are not on board with what they’ve seen thus far: In the Quinnipiac poll, 40% of self-identified GOP voters said they approve of the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein files, while 36% disapproved.

“Epstein has been dead and gone for years but his tawdry legacy looms large in a country wanting to know more about who he knew and whether secrets have been buried with him,” Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said in an analysis of the data.