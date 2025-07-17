Opinion

TRUMP TRAIN WRECK: Wheels come off as Trump throws crash out tantrum over Epstein files July 16, 2025 / 10:13

Polls show most Americans disapprove of Team Trump’s handling of Epstein controversy

To the extent that the president is trying to persuade the public on the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, polls suggest he's failing spectacularly.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

