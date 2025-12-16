Opinion

Vulnerable House Republicans square off with Mike Johnson on Obamacare subsidies

Vulnerable Republicans are trying to get a vote on extending the Obamacare subsidies. But Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has been resistant in recent days to give them a vote.

U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol.
U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson speaks during a news conference on May 6, 2025 at the U.S. Capitol.Andrew Harnik / Getty Images
By  Mychael Schnell

Mychael Schnell is a reporter for MS NOW.