Just how far would Trump go in his quest for a Nobel prize?

At a White House late last week, a reporter reminded Donald Trump, “The Norwegian Nobel Committee will make their announcement as it relates to this year’s Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, October 10.” The reporter then asked the president, “Is that date circled on your calendar?”

As part of the Republican’s answer, he replied, “I’m not politicking for it.”

No, of course not. Perish the thought. It’s not as if the White House, just a few days after the president said he wasn’t lobbying for the honor, released a list of foreign officials who’ve nominated him for the award alongside a picture of Trump and the medal. Wait, actually, that’s exactly what happened.

President Donald J. Trump is the President of PEACE. pic.twitter.com/7ZH5hKHLVI — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 12, 2025

The post was ridiculous, but it was part of a larger effort. White House officials and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have called on the Nobel committee to reward Trump; foreign leaders eager to curry favor with the American president have nominated him for the honor; he’s repeatedly complained about not having already received the award and Trump has publicly listed reasons that he believes “they should give me the Nobel Prize.”

NBC News reported this week, “Any whiff of indifference is now gone. … Trump and his aides are intensifying a public campaign to snag the award.”