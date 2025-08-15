Opinion

MAGA demands Nobel Peace Prize for Trump after bombing Iran June 24, 2025 / 09:33

Just how far would Trump go in his quest for a Nobel prize?

Asked about the Nobel Peace Prize, the president insisted, “I’m not politicking for it.” It instantly became one of his more outlandish lies.

Aug. 15, 2025, 1:01 PM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

