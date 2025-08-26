Opinion

Trump moves forward with plans to change Department of Defense to ‘Department of War’

“Why are we ‘Defense’? So it used to be called the Department of War, and it had a stronger sound,” the president said.

Aug. 26, 2025, 11:24 AM EDT

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

