Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘An act of war’: Trump escalates conflict with Venezuela with new blockade December 16, 2025 / 07:42

With new blockade and weird online rant, Trump escalates tensions with Venezuela

With each passing day, the Republican appears to be moving the U.S. closer to a military confrontation.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post