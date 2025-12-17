On Trump’s failures to create jobs, the White House flubs the meaning of ‘strong’

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s credibility couldn’t get much worse, but Donald Trump’s chief spokesperson continues to do lasting harm to her trustworthiness on a frequent basis. Take Tuesday, for example.

Over the course of half a day, Leavitt said the president came up with the “drill, baby, drill” slogan (he didn’t), claimed “100%” of the jobs gained during Joe Biden’s presidency “were for foreign-born workers” (they weren’t), and boasted that “many states” are now seeing gas prices below $2 per gallon (the actual number is zero).

But the whopper that stood out for me came earlier in the day, when she issued a written statement about the latest monthly jobs data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. “The strong jobs report shows how President Trump is fixing the damage caused by Joe Biden and creating a strong, America First economy in record time,” Leavitt said.

There may be some confusion about what “strong” means.

The latest jobs report, released Tuesday morning, was quite awful. The U.S. unemployment rate has reached its highest level in more than four years, and job growth has slowed to a level that could charitably be described as anemic.

In fact, to help contextualize matters, I put together a new chart showing month-to-month changes to the job market since November 2020, when Trump lost his reelection bid to Biden. The red columns show the months in which Trump was in the White House, while the blue columns reflect Biden’s term.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Steve Benen/MS NOW

Those tiny columns on the right side of the image? That’s this year. That’s also what the president expects Americans to see as the greatest economy in the history of the United States.