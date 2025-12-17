Opinion

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt during a news conference on Dec. 1 in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House.

On Trump’s failures to create jobs, the White House flubs the meaning of ‘strong’

If the White House was encouraged by the latest employment data, that might help explain why Trump is failing so spectacularly.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

