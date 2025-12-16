A familiar picture: A Republican president, eyeing foreign oil, makes suspect WMD pitch

As this week got underway, the Pentagon made the latest in a series of announcements: Deadly U.S. military strikes killed eight people as part of the latest operation against civilian boats in international waters. According to the official tally, there have now been 25 such strikes since early September, with a collective death toll of 95 people.

The announcement from the Defense Department coincided with another announcement from Donald Trump.

Trump: "This historic executive order that I will sign today will formally classify fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction, which is what it is. No bomb does what this is doing."

“With this historic executive order I will sign today, we’re formally classifying fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction, which is what it is,” he declared at a White House event.

Observers would be forgiven for feeling a sense of déjà vu: Americans saw a Republican president, with an apparent interest in foreign oil, pitching suspect claims about WMDs.

To be sure, Trump’s announcement didn’t come out of nowhere. Two months ago, White House border czar Tom Homan told Axios that designating illicit fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction should “at least be a discussion.” Looking back further, the Department of Homeland Security began a related analysis as far back as 2019.

That discussion has now advanced to a signed presidential executive order.