Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Column: Trump boat strike memo could be worse than ‘torture memo’ December 12, 2025 / 06:57

A familiar picture: A Republican president, eyeing foreign oil, makes suspect WMD pitch

Historically, the “weapons of mass destruction” label has been limited to nuclear, chemical and biological weapons. Now it includes … fentanyl pills?

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post