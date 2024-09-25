Joe Manchin said he can’t endorse Kamala Harris. His reason is terrible.

Sen. Joe Manchin, I-W.V., has announced he won’t be endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for president. Unfortunately, he’s refraining from backing her for a truly unfortunate reason.
While earlier this month Manchin seemed to hint that he’d consider endorsing Harris, he said on Tuesday that he had decided against it because of her call for ending the filibuster to pass federal legislation protecting abortion rights.
“Shame on her,” he told CNN. “She knows the filibuster is the Holy Grail of democracy. It’s the only thing that keeps us talking and working together. If she gets rid of that, then this would be the House on steroids.”
He continued: “I think that basically can destroy our country, and my country is more important to me than any one person or any one person’s ideology. … I think it’s the most horrible thing.”
Manchin’s announcement was peculiar in that Harris has called for modifying the filibuster in order to pass abortion rights (and voting rights legislation) for years. Why is he focusing on this now? Manchin told CNN that he had hoped that as a Democratic presidential candidate she might reverse course on that position, but when she called for eliminating “the filibuster for Roe” during a recent interview with Wisconsin Public Radio he decided that he could no longer consider endorsing her.
But on a more substantive level, Manchin’s conception of the filibuster as “the Holy Grail” of democracy is, well, perplexing.
The bedrock principles of democracy are popular representation and majority rule. The filibuster, however, has effectively become a way for the minority party in the Senate to thwart simple majority rule. It is an idiosyncratic procedural tool designed to delay or block a vote on a bill. While, theoretically, the filibuster could be used to encourage broader consensus on particularly big and thorny issues, in modern times it has effectively become a burdensome 60-vote supermajority threshold for passing all legislation, and a bottleneck that kills most significant bills and makes major reforms virtually impossible.
What makes the filibuster even worse is that it is used in a legislative body that already shuns the principle of popular representation and disenfranchises millions of Americans because it overrepresents certain communities (people in small states and rural areas), while essentially making the votes of people in more populated states and areas count less. In other words, Manchin’s democratic “Holy Grail” is in fact a way for minority parties in a minoritarian institution to hold the governing party hostage.
Manchin and many other advocates for the filibuster use language that can imply that the filibuster was part of the foundational vision for American democratic life.