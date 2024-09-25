Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Joe Manchin said he can’t endorse Kamala Harris. His reason is terrible.

Manchin said on Tuesday that he had decided against an endorsement because of her call to end the filibuster.

Do you have no shame? Joe slams false equivalency in campaign criticism September 23, 2024 / 22:46
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer for MS NOW. Sign up for his newsletter.