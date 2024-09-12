Why Trump’s comments about ABC’s broadcast license matter

To know anything about Donald Trump’s rhetorical style is to know how much he loves the word “rigged.” To hear the former president tell it, just about everything in American society — from elections to the judicial system to the Emmys — has been “rigged” by nefarious forces he never identifies.

With this in mind, it hardly came as a surprise that the Republican described his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris as “rigged” — both before and after the event.

But as a report in The New Republic noted, the GOP nominee didn’t stop there.

Donald Trump really did not like getting live fact-checked by ABC News during Tuesday night’s debate, so much so he wants the network shut down. … “They ought to take away their license for the way they did that,” said Trump, in a clear threat to ABC News.

For those who missed Tuesday night’s debate, Trump, true to form, lied uncontrollably about matters large and small. In a small handful of instances, ABC News moderators Linsey Davis and David Muir felt compelled to let the public know the truth.

This infuriated many Republicans — evidently, the former president was supposed to lie with impunity, even if that left viewers deceived about important issues — including the party’s nominee.

There is, however, a qualitative difference between whining about fact-checking and publicly raising the idea of using governmental power to strip a major American outlet of its broadcasting license.

If this sounds at all familiar, it’s not your imagination. Earlier this year, after Trump won the Iowa caucuses, he expected news organizations to air his celebratory remarks live and in their entirety. When NBC and CNN chose not to do so, the Republican declared, “[F]rankly, they should have their licenses or whatever they have taken away.”

He made similar comments during his White House tenure, writing via social media in 2017, “With all of the Fake News coming out of NBC and the Networks, at what point is it appropriate to challenge their License? Bad for country!”