Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Supreme Court denies Donald Trump’s request to halt Friday sentencing in New York hush money case January 9, 2025 / 07:15

Trump sentenced to unconditional discharge in New York hush money case

Out of options, the Republican president-elect faced the one thing he desperately tries to avoid: accountability for wrongdoing.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post