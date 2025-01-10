At least 11 dead, 180,000 forced to flee their homes as L.A. wildfires rage

At least 11 people have died and 180,000 residents have been forced to evacuate as devastating wildfires continue to scorch the Los Angeles area for a fifth day.

A series of wildfires have sparked since Tuesday because of extreme dry conditions and powerful Santa Ana winds. Two of the biggest blazes — the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire — have destroyed a total of 35,000 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

Officials have said the true death toll remains unknown, as the fires continue to sweep through several areas.