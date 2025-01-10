Opinion

Winds set to continue Friday as firefighters battle five LA wildfires January 10, 2025 / 02:48

At least 11 dead, 180,000 forced to flee their homes as L.A. wildfires rage

Ferocious wildfires are burning through the Los Angeles area for a fifth day, destroying thousands of structures and upending lives.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

