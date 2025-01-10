Opinion

Jordan Rubin, illustrated, with the Supreme Court columns.
Jordan Rubin of the Deadline: Legal Blog.MSNBC; Getty Images / MS NOW; Getty Images

Ask Jordan: Will Trump’s Georgia case move forward without him?

“Deadline: White House” legal reporter and former prosecutor Jordan Rubin answers your questions about the Supreme Court, Trump’s cases and other legal issues.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

