Ask Jordan: Will Trump’s Georgia case move forward without him?

“Will the Georgia case move forward without Trump?”

— Wayne Warner, Littleton, Colo.

Hi Wayne,

The Georgia state election interference case can move forward without Donald Trump — but it’s an open question whether it will move forward at all.

Last month, a divided Georgia state appeals court panel said that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her office are disqualified from prosecuting the case against Trump and his co-defendants. If that ruling stands, the case is at least hobbled in the short term, and possibly done for good.

A new prosecutor or office would need to be assigned to handle the complex case.

That’s because a new prosecutor or office would need to be assigned to handle the complex case. It’s unclear who would take it up or how long it would take to reassign it. And that’s saying nothing about whether a different prosecutor might take a different view about how to handle the case.