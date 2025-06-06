Opinion

Trump orders investigation of Biden and his aides June 5, 2025 / 09:04

Trump says he has no evidence to justify his unprecedented Biden investigation

Just because Trump keeps ordering investigations into his perceived foes — three times in three months — doesn’t mean we should see it as normal.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

