It’s not just Medicaid: GOP eyes possible Medicare cuts in megabill

About a month into his second term as president, Donald Trump told Fox News interviews they shouldn’t worry about Republican plans for the nation’s largest health care programs. “Medicare, Medicaid, none of that stuff is going to be touched,” Trump said.

As the GOP’s domestic policy megabill — the inaptly named “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” — took shape, the president’s promise related to Medicaid quickly evaporated. In fact, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, the Republicans’ reconciliation package would cut Medicaid by hundreds of billions of dollars in the coming years.

But as the party tries to advance the legislation in the Senate and GOP leaders scramble to make their arithmetic work, the other part of Trump’s promise from February is suddenly in doubt, too. NBC News reported:

Looking at new ways to pay for their sprawling bill for President Donald Trump’s domestic agenda, Republicans are exploring ideas to slash ‘waste, fraud and abuse’ in Medicare, several senators said Thursday. And President Donald Trump has blessed the pursuit, they said.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune didn’t come right out and endorse Medicare cuts, but when asked whether his party would look for savings in the popular health care program, the South Dakota Republican told reporters, “I think anything that can be — that’s waste, fraud and abuse are open to, obviously, discussions.”

At this point, some readers are probably thinking that this topic sounds vaguely familiar. After all, didn’t The Washington Post already report recently on the GOP megabill and possible Medicare cuts?