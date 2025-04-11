If Trump can sic the Justice Department on his critics and perceived enemies, who’s next?

Roughly 11 weeks into his second term, Donald Trump has issued well over 100 executive orders, more than in the first two years of his first term, but two of those orders were unusual — not just for him, but for the American presidency.

Late Wednesday, without warning, the Republican incumbent signed two first-of-their-kind orders targeting two former Trump administration officials who’d defied him. In the first EO, the president directed Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Department of Homeland Security to launch a “review” into Christopher Krebs, who led the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and was “one of the heroes“ of the post-2020 election crisis.

In the second, Trump also directed the Department of Homeland Security to investigate Miles Taylor, a former high-ranking DHS official who became a prominent Trump critic, alerting the public to allegations that he personally witnessed the president’s corruption and ineptitude.

There was barely a pretense in the executive orders that the targeted former officials had done anything wrong. Indeed, the closer one looked at the stated rationales in support of the directives, the more they appeared ridiculous.

But that was hardly the most important problem with the underlying effort. As The New York Times reported, the broader significance of the orders was that Trump’s demands for investigations “are starting to become more formalized through written presidential decrees as he seeks to use the power of public office to punish people and companies he has cast as enemies and silence potential critics.”

On Wednesday, Mr. Trump crossed a new line. … The memos send a stark message: To oppose Mr. Trump will mean risking punishment at the hands of the federal government. … Mr. Trump is openly using his control of the executive branch to satisfy his desire for retribution against people he perceives as working against him. And his officials are readily helping him.

There are countries abroad where tactics like these are common. But they’re authoritarian countries, not liberal democracies.

A related Washington Post analysis characterized this as “a big moment” as the president “crosses the Rubicon.”

I can appreciate why the media landscape is crowded right now, but to see this as a one-day story seems like a mistake. Trump — who ran on an authoritarian-style platform, who’s trying to concentrate power while expressing indifference to the rule of law — ordered investigations into Americans he doesn’t like.