Nearly two years later, Trump makes light of the attack on Pelosi’s husband

Nearly two months ago, when a gunman shot at Donald Trump, Democratic officials were unanimous in their condemnations of the violence. There were no jokes from Democrats in positions of power or authority. There were no conspiracy theories. There was no effort to make light of a truly horrific set of circumstances.

The Democratic Party was united in its steadfast position: There was no defense for such violence, the shooting had to be condemned in the strongest possible terms, and there was relief throughout the party that the former president was largely unharmed in the assassination attempt.

It’s worth contrasting that with the Republican reactions to the violent attack against House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi’s husband in 2022. As NBC News noted, the brutality was apparently on Trump’s mind on Friday during his remarks to the Fraternal Order of Police:

Trump appeared to refer today to the attack on Paul Pelosi, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband. “Kamala Harris and the radical liberals force anarchy on the American people while they, they live in safety, in many cases, behind walls. You know that?” he began his remarks to law enforcement in North Carolina. “Nancy Pelosi has a big wall wrapped around her house. Of course, it didn’t help too much with the problem she had, did it?”

As a video clip showed, Trump’s apparent attempt at humor generated a smattering of laughs in the room.

Trump: Nancy Pelosi has a big wall around her house. Of course it didn't help too much with the problem she had, did it?



Crowd: *chuckles uncomfortably* pic.twitter.com/8mUS74LA7p — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 6, 2024

To be sure, the problem was surprisingly common throughout the GOP. In fact, as regular readers might recall, in the immediate aftermath of the attack that nearly killed Paul Pelosi, a variety of Republican voices — including members of Congress — took turns downplaying, mocking and trading in disinformation about the violence.

But Trump’s reaction to the attack at the time continues to stand out as truly remarkable.

Police bodycam footage shows David DePape, at left, moments before the attack at Paul Pelosi’s San Francisco home. San Francisco Police