Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Trump suggests stripping broadcast licenses from networks critical of him September 19, 2025 / 09:08

Some Republicans start rejecting the First Amendment’s free speech protections

One GOP senator said she used to believe the First Amendment “should always be sort of the ultimate right.” But now, “I don’t feel that way anymore.”

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post