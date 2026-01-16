Trump received a Nobel Peace Prize the same way he received a Purple Heart

Donald Trump spent much of 2025 begging for a Nobel Peace Prize that he didn’t deserve and didn’t receive. The Norwegian Nobel Committee instead announced in October that it was honoring Venezuela’s María Corina Machado with the award. The president nevertheless suggested last week that he was prepared to meet with Machado, at which point he’d take possession of the honor she had been given.

This led the Norwegian Nobel Institute, which oversees the award, to issue a statement that had never been necessary before: Nobel Prizes, it said, are nontransferable.

On Thursday morning, as Machado prepared to visit the White House, the Nobel Peace Center issued a related statement to reiterate the underlying point: “A medal can change owners, but the title of a Nobel Peace Prize laureate cannot.”

Hours later, the Venezuelan opposition leader presented the American president with her medal during their White House meeting, and according to multiple accounts, Trump kept it.

“María presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done,” the Republican boasted on his social media platform. “Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect. Thank you María!” A day later, Machado, who’s eager to lead her home country and curry favor with the Republican administration, confirmed to Fox News that she’d given Trump her prize, saying he “deserves” it.

That reminded me of a story from almost a decade ago. Politico published this report in August 2016:

Without setting foot on a battlefield, Donald Trump said he received a Purple Heart medal on Tuesday at his rally in Ashburn, Virginia, from a retired lieutenant colonel and supporter. ‘I said to him, “Is that like the real one, or is that a copy?”’ the Republican nominee said moments after taking the stage at a local high school. Trump recounted the exchange, remarking that the man, who he identified as retired Lt. Col. Louis Dorfman said, ‘That’s my real Purple Heart. I have such confidence in you.’