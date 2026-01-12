Opinion

Trump botches Venezuela on day one with dismissal of opposition leader January 3, 2026 / 06:46

After Trump rant, Nobel Prize committee issues reminder: Honors are nontransferable

One observer summarized the circumstances this way: “It’s hard even to comprehend how stupid this has become.”

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post