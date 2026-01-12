After Trump rant, Nobel Prize committee issues reminder: Honors are nontransferable

Donald Trump spent much of 2025 begging for a Nobel Peace Prize that he clearly didn’t deserve. The pleas did not work. The Norwegian Nobel Committee instead announced in October that it was honoring Venezuela’s María Corina Machado with the award.

The president did not take it well. In the days and weeks that followed, he continued to whine, publicly and privately, about the perceived slight. Late last week at a White House meeting with oil executives to discuss exploiting Venezuela’s oil reserves after Trump’s bombing operation, the American president took the time to boast with a straight face, “I can’t think of anybody in history that should get the Nobel Prize more than me.”

Take that, Martin Luther King Jr. and Mother Teresa.

As part of the same event, Trump added that the nation of Norway “is very embarrassed” about the failure to give him the award he sought, pointing to attitudes that appear to only exist in his imagination.

But those weren’t his only provocative thoughts on the subject. A day earlier, the Republican sat down with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, and the discussion turned to Machado. Trump said that he’d heard Machado — who’s eager to lead her home country and who’s taken steps to curry favor with the Republican administration — wants to give him the prize, and that it would be “a great honor.”

It was at that point that the officials responsible for the award apparently felt the need to issue a clarification of sorts. The Associated Press reported: