Machado to meet with Trump in Washington on Thursday

The Venezuelan opposition leader said she would offer her 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to Trump, who did not endorse her to succeed ousted leader Nicolás Maduro.

‘Last chance for Maduro’: Venezuelan opposition leader signals support for U.S. escalation October 31, 2025 / 05:53
By  Sydney Carruth

Sydney Carruth

Sydney Carruth is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.