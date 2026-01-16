Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Maddow points out the dark possibility behind Trump’s removal of IRS commissioner Billy Long August 12, 2025 / 05:57

Why Billy Long’s ‘joke’ about Iceland becoming an American state was not well received

“These words of Billy Long … may have been said in half-hearted terms, but they are insulting to Iceland and Icelanders,” a local petition read.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post