Trump picks the wrong time to lie to the public about grocery prices

Those hoping to see American consumers catch a break received another round of discouraging news this week, specifically related to grocery prices. Axios reported:

Grocery prices (or “food at home,” as the Bureau of Labor Statistics calls it) rose by 0.7% in December, the largest monthly gain since the peak inflation period in August 2022. Food inflation was evident at restaurants, too: Costs for dining out (or “food away from home”) rose by a similar amount, the largest monthly gain in three years. […] Grocery prices were up roughly 2.4% in December compared to the prior year. But that masks double-digit price increases for a slew of household staples over the past 12 months, including coffee (+20%), beef (+16%) and candy (+10%).

With these numbers having been released by his own administration on Wednesday morning, Donald Trump had little choice but to acknowledge reality a few hours later during his speech in Detroit about the economy.

No, I’m just kidding. The president lied again anyway.

Trump lies: "Grocery prices are starting to go rapidly down. Rent is down. Airfares are down. Hotel rates are down. Cell phone prices are down." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-01-13T19:36:40.348Z

“Grocery prices are starting to go rapidly down,” the Republican president boasted, the same day his own administration told the public that grocery prices are now rising faster than at any time since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.

About a month after Election Day, Trump offered a candid assessment of why he won a second term — and it had nothing to do with immigration, crime, transgender Americans or even the economy in general.