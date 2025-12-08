The problem with the economy is irresponsible consumers, according to Fox Business guests

The president has spent the past few weeks fuming over Americans’ concerns about price increases stemming from his tariff war, calling the issue of affordability a Democratic “hoax,” a “con job” and a “scam.” But even as many of his own followers are rejecting that spin and blame the president for ongoing affordability issues, some people on Fox Business are blaming everyday Americans for the pain in their pocketbook. To these experts, the problem is a supposed inability to manage money properly.
“Look at what’s happening with the amount of money people are spending. Look what happened on Black Friday,” pro-Trump economist Stephen Moore said during an appearance on “Making Money” last week.
“If people don’t have the money, how can they go out and be spending this kind of money on Christmas presents?” he asked, speaking of what he called an “exaggerated affordability crisis.”
“Now, look, I understand: People want to buy a steak, or you want to buy coffee, or you want to buy a home — those prices are high. But how about the price of gasoline, Lauren? We don’t talk a lot about that.”
Quit your kvetching, Americans! Sure, you might not be able to afford meat, or coffee, or … a home to live in. But look at the gas prices! Let’s have a look at the gas prices! Which actually have hit the lowest prices in five years — but no thanks to Trump, according to Patrick De Haan, an analyst at GasBuddy. De Haan told Newsweek, “The president has limited control and in my view is not the primary reason if it happens.”
Elsewhere, in an interview with host Maria Bartiromo, former Chrysler CEO Bob Nardelli wanted to blame American workers’ wages for inflation.
“Some of the high prices we’re seeing there are the result of not what President Trump has caused, but what’s happened with the Biden administration when we saw 40% wage increases in the auto industry, with UPS, etc.,” he said.
Nardelli is trying here to pin the high cost of cars on wage increases that Joe Biden’s administration helped secure for autoworkers, but just as many executives at some of the top auto companies in the U.S. warned earlier this year, Trump’s tariffs have raised vehicle prices, according to recent data.