The Tea, Spilled by Morning Joe: ‘Are we really going to be the Gestapo?’

A guest introduction by Mike Barnicle.
I spoke recently with an old friend — my oldest friend — who came back from Vietnam at the end of 1969 with a Silver Star and memories that still return to him each morning.
My friend told me he never signed up for any of this — an America that, over the past two weeks, has vanished before his eyes.
The Minneapolis Police Department has about 600 sworn officers. More than 2,000 ICE agents are now operating with impunity across the city.
Border Patrol agents sprayed chemical agents at a group that included students, while detaining a special education assistant at a high school.
A woman on her way to a doctor appointment was yanked from her car, thrown to the pavement, and taken away.
A man at a suburban gas station was ripped out of his car, thrown to the ground, and beaten by a gang of masked agents.
But ICE hasn’t just taken people from the streets of Minneapolis. It has taken the reality of what America used to be and thrown it away.
This isn’t going to fade with the next news cycle — or with the distraction of spring breaks or summer vacations.
This is the America the Trump administration has brought to our world. And sadly, it’s an image stamped on the minds of many Americans now asking:
What have we done?
What are we doing?
What have we become?
This machinery of fear — this grinding obscenity of Stephen Miller’s design — is now being operationalized daily by the government of the United States of America.
“Are we really going to be the Gestapo? ‘Where’s your papers?’ Is that what we’ve come to?”
— Influential podcaster Joe Rogan on Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s tactics in Minnesota
TRUMP ATTACKS PRESS FREEDOMS WITH EARLY-MORNING FBI RAID
In yet another move aligning the Trump administration more closely with autocratic regimes like Viktor Orbán’s Hungary, FBI agents raided the home of a Washington Post reporter early this morning.
Hannah Natanson, an investigative journalist, had spent the past year documenting the stories of fired federal employees.
Known as the “federal government whisperer,” Natanson fielded calls from anxious workers across agencies ranging from USAID to the Department of Veterans Affairs to the IRS. Her reporting has cast light on the opaque and far-reaching cuts to the federal workforce overseen by Elon Musk and the Trump administration.
The New York Times’ Ben Mullins and Devlin Barrett broke the story of this morning’s raid on Natanson’s home.
A story Natanson published on Christmas Eve appears to have provoked the Trump administration to breach yet another constitutional norm — an episode that underscores, in an already dizzying week of autocratic flexing, how far the former reality-TV host is willing to go to intimidate the press.
AFFORDABILITY AGENDA?
Joe: The president’s speech in Detroit yesterday was filled with false statements regarding the strength of America’s economy.
The president claimed that prices are falling — especially food prices — but that’s not true.
In December, food prices rose at the fastest pace in three years.
The president also said that inflation is “gone.” That is not true, either.
Inflation averaged about 2.7% in 2025. Donald Trump keeps claiming that prices are falling, but data from his own government reveals that’s not true.