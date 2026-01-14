Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Morning Joe

The Tea, Spilled by Morning Joe: ‘Are we really going to be the Gestapo?’

In today’s newsletter, Joe discusses recent footage of the president seemingly flipping off a Ford factory worker, the White House’s affordability agenda and more.

Recommended Morning Joe The Tea, Spilled by Morning Joe: ‘This is the presidency as a wrecking ball’ Joe Scarborough Morning Joe The Tea, Spilled by Morning Joe: ‘Now the candidates must wait’ Joe ScarboroughIllustration: Natalie Sanders, photo: @polltracker2024 via X
By  Joe Scarborough

Joe Scarborough

Former Rep. Joe Scarborough, R-Fla., is co-host of MS NOW's "Morning Joe" alongside Mika Brzezinski — a show that Time magazine calls "revolutionary." In addition to his career in television, Joe is a two-time New York Times best-selling author. His most recent book is "The Right Path: From Ike to Reagan, How Republicans Once Mastered Politics — and Can Again."